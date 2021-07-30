Pindula

'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Mt Selinda]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.  
'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Mt Selinda]], [[Chipinge]] District, [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.  
  
 
[[File:Mt Selinda HSdownload.jpg|thumb|Mt Selinda High School badge]]
==Location==
 
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' Mt Selinda Mission, Ward 19, Barauta, PO Box 20, [[Mount Selinda]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +263 27 4403 <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Web:'''  <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.mountselindahigh.org/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Selinda-High-School-235881936503651/ <br/>
  
 
==Associations==
 
Notable Alumni are:
Notable Alumni are:
* [[Alex Chigodora]]
* [[Tonheyi Lovemore]]
* [[Josiah Nyamunda]] - Former junior MP
* [[Irene Bhene]] - sports woman
  
 
==Other information==
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Mt Selinda High School is in Mt Selinda, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.

Mt Selinda High School badge

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Mt Selinda Mission, Ward 19, Barauta, PO Box 20, Mount Selinda.
Telephone: +263 27 4403
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mountselindahigh.org/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Selinda-High-School-235881936503651/

Associations

Notable Alumni are:

Other information

Further Reading

