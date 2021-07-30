Difference between revisions of "Mt Selinda High School"
Mt Selinda High School is in Mt Selinda, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
'''Mt Selinda High School''' is in [[Mt Selinda]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
[[File:Mt Selinda HSdownload.jpg|thumb|Mt Selinda High School badge]]
[[File:Mt Selinda HSdownload.jpg|thumb|Mt Selinda High School badge]]
Location
==Location==
Address:
'''Address:''' <br/>
Telephone:
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
Cell:
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email:
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Associations
==Associations==
Other information
==Other information==
Further Reading
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Mt Selinda High School is in Mt Selinda, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has the boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mt Selinda Mission, Ward 19, Barauta, PO Box 20, Mount Selinda.
Telephone: +263 27 4403
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mountselindahigh.org/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Selinda-High-School-235881936503651/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable Alumni are:
- Alex Chigodora
- Tonheyi Lovemore
- Josiah Nyamunda - Former junior MP
- Irene Bhene - sports woman