Mtandazo Dube is a Zimbabwean award-winning journalist. Dube used to work for Zimpapers's publication The Sunday Mail as an Editor before resigning. He and Eddie Dhliwayo were successfully sued for defamation by musician Tererai Mugwadi.

Career

Mtandazo Dube resigned from The Sunday Mail in 2020.[1]

Defamation Lawsuit

Dube and colleague Eddie Dhliwayo were sued by Urban Grooves musician Tererai Mugwadi over an article titled Tererai on drugs. Mugwadi approached the courts seeking US$10 000 as compensation for defamation.

High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba ruled that an article publicised in The Sunday Mail on July 3, 2011, titled Tererai on drugs was defamatory and as such Mugwadi was entitled to compensation. Justice Chigumba granted an order in favour of Mugwadi, instructing the defendants to pay her US$10 000 plus the costs of the lawsuit.

On 8 October 2015, Zimpapers together with Mtandazo Dube and Dhliwayo approached the Supreme Court seeking to challenge the High Court ruling.

The matter failed to kick off after Zimpapers lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti applied for the striking-off of the matter from the roll saying his client’s papers were not in order.

The matter was then, by consent, struck off the roll by appeal judges Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza, Marie-Anne Gowora and Susan Mavangira.[2]

Awards

In 2013, Mtandazo Dube won the National Arts Merit Awards Outstanding Journalist for Print media.[3]