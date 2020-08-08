Difference between revisions of "Mthandazo Ndema Ngwenya"

Mthandazo Ndema Ngwenya was a Zimbabwean scholar and activist who was born in 1949 in Nkosikazi, Nkayi. He died tragically in a car accident at the Heany Junction with Dr Themba Nkabinde on their way to Harare on the 19th of October, 1993.

Background

Ngwenya trained at Gweru Teachers College and taught at Lower Gweru Mission. He taught at the University of Zimbabwe where he got involved in drama for television in the series UTshaka and Kukhulwa kokuphela.[1]

Career

Ngwenya made tremendous contributions to Ndebele ethnicity and nationalism, redefining it first within the backdrop of a colonially denying environment and then within the “surprising” independence era. He looked at the renewal and resurrection of the fledging Ndebele ethnic confidence shattered by the negative experiences of a military defeat.

Bibliography

On Stage - Umhluzi Wekunzi

Ngitshilo mgitshilo , Mambo Press (1978)

, Mambo Press (1978)









References