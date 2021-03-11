Difference between revisions of "Mthokozisi Ntumba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mthokozisi Ntumba''' was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 M...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:55, 11 March 2021
Mthokozisi Ntumba was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.
Death
Ntumba died on 10 March 2021 after he was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein.[1]
References
- ↑ Lungelo Matangira, HE HAD A WIFE & KIDS - MTHOKOZISI NTUMBA'S FRIEND BREAKS DOWN, EWN, Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2021