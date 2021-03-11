Pindula

(Created page with "'''Mthokozisi Ntumba''' was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 M...")
Mthokozisi Ntumba was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.

Death

Ntumba died on 10 March 2021 after he was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein.[1]

