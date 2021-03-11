Difference between revisions of "Mthokozisi Ntumba"
'''Mthokozisi Ntumba''' was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a [[Wits Protest (2021)|student protest]] at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.
==Background==
==Background==
===Children===
===Children===
When he was shot by the police, Ntumba had just gained his Master’s degree. <ref name="S"/>
When he was shot by the police, Ntumba had just gained his Master’s degree. <ref name="S"/>
==Death==
==Death==
Ntumba died on 10 March 2021 after he was shot and killed by police during a [[Wits Protest (2021)|student protest]] at Wits University in Braamfontein.<ref name="E">Lungelo Matangira, [https://ewn.co.za/2021/03/11/he-had-a-wife-and-kids-mthokozisi-ntumba-s-friend-breaks-down HE HAD A WIFE & KIDS - MTHOKOZISI NTUMBA'S FRIEND BREAKS DOWN], ''EWN'', Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2021</ref> It is alleged that Ntumba had just visited a local clinic when police allegedly shot him dead. [[Bheki Cele]] visited Ntumba’s family home in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg on 11 March 2021. <ref name="S">Sipho Kekana, [https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/shot-and-killed-bystander-mthokozisi-ntumba-was-coming-from-a-clinic/ Shot and killed bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba was coming from a clinic], ''SABC News'', Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|description=
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Mthokozisi Ntumba was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.
Background
His friend named Thabang, called into 702's The Clement Manyathela Show on 11 March 2021 and described Ntumba as a family man who was also helpful.
Thabang also spoke about how Ntumba had helped him through a tough time.[1]
Children
Ntumba was a father of three. At the time of his death, Mthokozisi Ntumba's youngest son was just a year old.[2]
Education
When he was shot by the police, Ntumba had just gained his Master’s degree. [2]
Career
Ntumba was working for the Department of Human Settlements.[2]
Death
Ntumba died on 10 March 2021 after he was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein.[1] It is alleged that Ntumba had just visited a local clinic when police allegedly shot him dead. Bheki Cele visited Ntumba’s family home in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg on 11 March 2021. [2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Lungelo Matangira, HE HAD A WIFE & KIDS - MTHOKOZISI NTUMBA'S FRIEND BREAKS DOWN, EWN, Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Sipho Kekana, Shot and killed bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba was coming from a clinic, SABC News, Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 11, 2021