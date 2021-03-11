|description= Mthokozisi Ntumba was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.

[[File:MTHOKOZISI NTUMBA.jpg|thumb|Mthokozisi Ntumba]] '''Mthokozisi Ntumba''' was a South African who was shot and killed by police during a [[Wits University Protest (March 2021)|student protest]] at Wits University in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.

Background

His friend named Thabang, called into 702's The Clement Manyathela Show on 11 March 2021 and described Ntumba as a family man who was also helpful.

Thabang also spoke about how Ntumba had helped him through a tough time.[1]

Children

Ntumba was a father of three. At the time of his death, Mthokozisi Ntumba's youngest son was just a year old.[2]

Education

When he was shot by the police, Ntumba had just gained his Master’s degree. [2]

Career

Ntumba was working for the Department of Human Settlements.[2]

Death

Ntumba died on 10 March 2021 after he was shot and killed by police during a student protest at Wits University in Braamfontein.[1] It is alleged that Ntumba had just visited a local clinic when police allegedly shot him dead. Bheki Cele visited Ntumba’s family home in Kempton Park east of Johannesburg on 11 March 2021. [2]