Difference between revisions of "Mthulisi Ndlovu"

Mthulisi Ndlovu is a self confessed poet, academic writer, publisher and philanthropist. He has had five books published.

Personal Details

Name: Mthulisi Ndlovu Pseudonym: KingKG/KhuluGatsheni Born: 17 July 1995, Bulilima Mangwe Plumtree Family: Mother - Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Father - Sober Ndlovu

School / Education

School: Fairview Primary School, Luveve College, Amhlophe High Schoool, primary and high schools.

Amakhosi Theater and Cultural Center, Tertiary education.

Service / Career

2014 to 2021 - Founding President of The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (TROVOCO) 2013 - President of One Generation Global Organization. Date unknown - Assistant Research officer at Amagugu International Heritage Center. Date unknown - Founding CEO of Ubunthu Afro-Publishers. Under Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments Pvt. (Ltd)

Events

Published: 2021 to 2023 - IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020). 2021 - Maria Goes to Africa. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city?, 2021). 2019 - Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within). (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city? 2019). 2017 - Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, City? 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications. 2017 - Ubuntu (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, city? 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history.