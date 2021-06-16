Difference between revisions of "Mthulisi Ndlovu"
Mthulisi Ndlovu is a self confessed poet, academic writer, publisher and philanthropist. He has had five books published.
Personal Details
Name: Mthulisi Ndlovu.
Pseudonym: KingKG/KhuluGatsheni.
Born: 17 July 1995, Bulilima Mangwe Plumtree.
Family: Mother - Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Father - Sober Ndlovu.
Email: mtstheelephant4@gmail.com.
School / Education
School: Fairview Primary School, Luveve College, Amhlophe High Schoool, primary and high schools.
Amakhosi Theater and Cultural Center, Tertiary education.
Service / Career
2014 to 2021 - Founding President of The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (TROVOCO)
2013 - President of One Generation Global Organization.
Date unknown - Assistant Research officer at Amagugu International Heritage Center.
Date unknown - Founding CEO of Ubunthu Afro-Publishers. Under Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments Pvt. (Ltd)
Events
Published:
2021 to 2023 - IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020).
2021 - Maria Goes to Africa. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city?, 2021).
2019 - Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within). (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city? 2019).
2017 - Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, City? 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications.
2017 - Ubuntu (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, city? 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history.