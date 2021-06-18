Difference between revisions of "Mthulisi Ndlovu"

'''2017''' - ''Ubuntu'' (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, Bulawayo, 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history. <br/>

Mthulisi Ndlovu is a self confessed poet, academic writer, publisher and philanthropist. He has had five books published.

Personal Details

Name: Mthulisi Ndlovu.

Pseudonym: KingKG/KhuluGatsheni.

Born: 17 July 1995, Bulilima Mangwe Plumtree.

Family: Mother - Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Father - Sober Ndlovu.

Email: mtstheelephant4@gmail.com.



Mthulisi Ndlovu / KingKG/KhuluGatsheni

School / Education

School: Fairview Primary School, Luveve College, Amhlophe High Schoool, primary and high schools.

Amakhosi Theater and Cultural Center, Tertiary education.

Service / Career

2020 - 2021 - Founding CEO of Ubunthu Afro-Publishers. Under Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments Pvt. (Ltd)

2014 to 2021 - Founding President of The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (TROVOCO)

2017 - 2018 - Assistant Research officer at Amagugu International Heritage Center.

2013 - President of One Generation Global Organization.







Events

Published: 2021 to 2023 - IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020).

2021 - Maria Goes to Africa. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2021).

2019 - Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within). (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2019).

2017 - Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, Bulawayo, 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications.

2017 - Ubuntu (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, Bulawayo, 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history.

