Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mthulisi Ndlovu"

Page Discussion
 
Line 15: Line 15:
  
 
==Service / Career==  
 
==Service / Career==  
 +
'''2020 - 2021''' - Founding CEO of [[Ubunthu Afro-Publishers]]. Under [[Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments]] Pvt. (Ltd) <br/>
 
'''2014 to 2021''' - Founding President of [[The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust]] (TROVOCO) <br/>
 
'''2014 to 2021''' - Founding President of [[The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust]] (TROVOCO) <br/>
 +
'''2017 - 2018''' - Assistant Research officer at [[Amagugu International Heritage Center]]. <br/>
 
'''2013''' - President of One Generation Global Organization. <br/>
 
'''2013''' - President of One Generation Global Organization. <br/>
Date unknown - Assistant Research officer at [[Amagugu International Heritage Center]]. <br/>
+
 
Date unknown - Founding CEO of [[Ubunthu Afro-Publishers]]. Under [[Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments]] Pvt. (Ltd) <br/>
+
 
  
 
==Events==  
 
==Events==  
 
Published:
 
Published:
 
'''2021 to 2023''' - ''IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo'' (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020). <br/>
 
'''2021 to 2023''' - ''IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo'' (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020). <br/>
'''2021''' - ''Maria Goes to Africa''. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city?, 2021). <br/>
+
'''2021''' - ''Maria Goes to Africa''. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2021). <br/>
'''2019''' - ''Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within)''. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, city? 2019). <br/>
+
'''2019''' - ''Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within)''. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2019). <br/>
'''2017''' - ''Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo'' (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, City? 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications. <br/>
+
'''2017''' - ''Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo'' (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, Bulawayo, 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications. <br/>
'''2017''' - ''Ubuntu'' (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, city? 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history. <br/>
+
'''2017''' - ''Ubuntu'' (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, Bulawayo, 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history. <br/>
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Living people]]
 +
[[Category:Authors]]
 +
[[Category:Living people]]
 +
[[Category:Authors]]
  
 
[[Category:Living people]]
 
[[Category:Living people]]
 
[[Category:Authors]]
 
[[Category:Authors]]

Latest revision as of 06:35, 18 June 2021

Mthulisi Ndlovu is a self confessed poet, academic writer, publisher and philanthropist. He has had five books published.

Personal Details

Name: Mthulisi Ndlovu.
Pseudonym: KingKG/KhuluGatsheni.
Born: 17 July 1995, Bulilima Mangwe Plumtree.
Family: Mother - Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, Father - Sober Ndlovu.
Email: mtstheelephant4@gmail.com.

Mthulisi Ndlovu / KingKG/KhuluGatsheni

School / Education

School: Fairview Primary School, Luveve College, Amhlophe High Schoool, primary and high schools.
Amakhosi Theater and Cultural Center, Tertiary education.

Service / Career

2020 - 2021 - Founding CEO of Ubunthu Afro-Publishers. Under Ubuntu-Botho Afro Investments Pvt. (Ltd)
2014 to 2021 - Founding President of The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (TROVOCO)
2017 - 2018 - Assistant Research officer at Amagugu International Heritage Center.
2013 - President of One Generation Global Organization.


Events

Published: 2021 to 2023 - IZinkondlo ezinhlobonhlobo (co-authored O'level Zimsec Setbook 2021-2023). (Zimbabwe Publishing House, Harare, 2020).
2021 - Maria Goes to Africa. (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2021).
2019 - Politicking (Lockdown Memoirs From Within). (Ubuntu Afro-publishers, Bulawayo, 2019).
2017 - Ubuntu Nqaba Ngqo (Ubuntu above all). (African Sketchs, Bulawayo, 2017). This is the longest IsiNdebele Poem in the history of Zimbabwean literary publications.
2017 - Ubuntu (The Raw Truth Unravelled). (African Sketches, Bulawayo, 2017). A 51 page poem in one book. Longest English Poem in the Zimbabwean publication history.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mthulisi_Ndlovu&oldid=106257"