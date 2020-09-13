Difference between revisions of "Mtshana Khumalo"

Mtshane Khumalo was a revered commander of King Lobengula's Imbizo Regiment that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu in 1893, as the first shots of colonial resistance were fired. He is set to be honoured by the government of Zimbabwe.[1]

Background

General Mtshana Khumalo, was commander of the crack Imbizo regiment. He defeated Allan Wilson and his troops. Allan Wilson was honoured and the legacy is there for all to see. But our own Mtshana Khumalo the victor was not. Now Govt has honoured him with a National Hero status.[2]









References