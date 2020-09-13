Difference between revisions of "Mtshana Khumalo"

On 4 December 1893, King Lobengula's army led strategist Mtshana Khumalo, killed Major Allan Wilson and his men at the Battle of Pupu in Lupane, blocking the attempted capture of the King by the colonialists. He was supported by other regiment commanders like Maqhekeni Sithole and Fusi Khanye. The whites grudgingly acknowledged Chief Mtshana as an astute military strategist who engineered the death of Allan Wilson and his patrol squad.

''' Mtshana Khumalo''' was a revered commander of King [[Lobengula]]'s Imbizo Regiment that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu in 1893, as the first shots of colonial resistance were fired. He is set to be honoured by the government of Zimbabwe.<ref name="cite"> [https://www.cite.org.zw/govt-to-honour-gen-mtshane-khumalo-queen-lozikeyi-and-mgandani-dlodlo/], ''CITE, Published: 13 August, 2020, Accessed: 13 September, 2020''</ref>

Background

Battle of Pupu in Lupane

References