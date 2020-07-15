Difference between revisions of "Mtshena Sidile"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "'''Mtshena Loyola Sidile''' was the first black director of the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Housing and Community Services and long-serving Highlanders Footbal...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 15:16, 15 July 2020
Mtshena Loyola Sidile was the first black director of the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Housing and Community Services and long-serving Highlanders Football Club executive member.
Background
He was married to the late Mercy Sidile. He was part of the Highlanders board as chairman for an incredible eight year consecutive stint from 1966 to 1973.
Career
Mtshena Sidile was to become the first African Director of Housing in 1982, retiring in 1990.