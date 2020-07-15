Difference between revisions of "Mtshena Sidile"

Mtshena Loyola Sidile was the first black director of the Bulawayo City Council's Department of Housing and Community Services and long-serving Highlanders Football Club executive member.

Background

He was married to the late Mercy Sidile. He was part of the Highlanders board as chairman for an incredible eight year consecutive stint from 1966 to 1973.

Career

Mtshena Sidile was to become the first African Director of Housing in 1982, retiring in 1990.