Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Mubaiwa Dominic was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found o...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In '''July 2018''', Mubaiwa
|+
In '''July 2018''', Mubaiwa was elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 11:
|Line 11:
==Events==
==Events==
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 10:57, 18 January 2022
In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]
Events
On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.
The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [[1]]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020