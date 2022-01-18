Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"

Pindula

In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]

Events

On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [[1]]


Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
