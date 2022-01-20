Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In '''July 2018''', Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
|+
In '''July 2018''', Mubaiwa Dzvukewas elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
2018 – elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]] with 1399 votes, beating [[Langton Magombo]] of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, [[Rebecca Zengeni]], independent with 163 votes and [[Carlos Mudzongo]] of MDC-T with 104 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>
|+
2018– elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]] with 1399 votes, beating [[Langton Magombo]] of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, [[Rebecca Zengeni]], independent with 163 votes and [[Carlos Mudzongo]] of MDC-T with 104 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
Revision as of 06:17, 20 January 2022
In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]
Events
On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.
The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [[1]]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020