Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Mubaiwa Dzvuke ''' was elected to Ward 8 [[Marondera Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [[1]]





