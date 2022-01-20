Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"

It was also noted that ''Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and '''Dzvuke''' survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party.'' <ref name="Another Councillor Gets A New Road"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/ Another Councillor Gets A New Road], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref>

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor '''Mubayiwa Dzvuke'''’s house was given priority.

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor '''Mubayiwa Dzvuke'''’s house was given priority. [[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/18/residents-unhappy-as-council-rehabilitates-road-in-councilors-area-only/]]

On '''18 January 2022''', residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

On '''18 January 2022''', residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]

Events

On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [2] [[1]]

It was also noted that Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and Dzvuke survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party. [3]





Further Reading

[4]