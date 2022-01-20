Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"
In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]
Events
On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.
The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [2] [[1]]
It was also noted that Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and Dzvuke survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party. [3]
Further Reading
