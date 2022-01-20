Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mubaiwa Dzvuke"

Page Discussion
 
Line 13: Line 13:
 
On '''18 January 2022''', residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.
 
On '''18 January 2022''', residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.
  
The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor '''Mubayiwa Dzvuke'''’s house was given priority. [[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/18/residents-unhappy-as-council-rehabilitates-road-in-councilors-area-only/]]
+
The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor '''Mubayiwa Dzvuke'''’s house was given priority.  
 +
<ref name="Residents Unhappy"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/18/residents-unhappy-as-council-rehabilitates-road-in-councilors-area-only/  Residents Unhappy], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref>
 +
[[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/18/residents-unhappy-as-council-rehabilitates-road-in-councilors-area-only/]]
 +
 
 +
It was also noted that ''Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and '''Dzvuke''' survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party.'' <ref name="Another Councillor Gets A New Road"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/19/another-councillor-gets-a-new-road-much-to-the-fury-of-residents/  Another Councillor Gets A New Road], ''Pindula News'', Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022''</ref>
  
  

Latest revision as of 06:23, 20 January 2022

In July 2018, Mubaiwa Dzvuke was elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1399 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Marondera Municipality with 1399 votes, beating Langton Magombo of Zanu-PF with 968 votes, Rebecca Zengeni, independent with 163 votes and Carlos Mudzongo of MDC-T with 104 votes. [1]

Events

On 18 January 2022, residents in Nyameni Surbub, Marondera, expressed displeasure after the council rehabilitated a single road that passes through the councillor’s area.

The concerned residents said all the street roads in the suburb need attention and questioned why the road that leads to Ward 7 Councillor Mubayiwa Dzvuke’s house was given priority. [2] [[1]]

It was also noted that Matangira, one of the longest-serving councillors in Marondera, and Dzvuke survived the axe after joining the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T party. [3]


Further Reading

[4]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
  2. Residents Unhappy, Pindula News, Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
  3. Another Councillor Gets A New Road, Pindula News, Published: 19 January 2022, Retrieved: 20 January 2022
  4. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mubaiwa_Dzvuke&oldid=114348"