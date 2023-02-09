In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

''(Unknown if this is the same person. She was not elected.)''

At the time of the audition she was 30. She used the stage name Lady of Favour. Mpofu attempted to sing a cover of Swedish pop group Ace of Base’s ''All That She Wants'' on the British version of the singing talent show X Factor. <ref name="3Mob">[http://www.3-mob.com/?p=26539#.V81n6Zh97IV VIDEO: Muchaneta Mpofu’s bizarre X Factor UK audition], ''3-MOB.Com'', published: September 5, 2016, retrieved: September 5,2016</ref>

Muchaneta Mpofu is a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom. She is well known for auditioning on X Factor.

Audition

The X Factor UK 2016 Auditions Muchaneta Mpofu Full Clip S13E04

Service/Career

References



