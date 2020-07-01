Difference between revisions of "Muchaneta Munyeveri"

In July 2018, Muchaneta Munyeveri was elected to Ward 3 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 457 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Norton Town Council with 457 votes, beating Peter Ndowa of Zanu-PF with 288 votes, Pritchard Paradzayi, independent with 246 votes, Mollen Rutsate, independent with 68 votes, Henry Masaya, independent with 38 votes, Joseph Charlie, independent with 34 votes, Tawanda Dozwa, independent with 30 votes and Raviro Mudimu of ZIPP with 22 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]