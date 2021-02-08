Difference between revisions of "Muchanyara Perekani"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Muchanyara Perekani ''' was elected unopposed yo Ward 17 [[Chaminuka RDC]], for Zanu PF.

In '''July 2018''', Muchanyara Perekani was elected unopposed yo Ward 17 [[Chaminuka RDC]], for Zanu PF.

In July 2018, Muchanyara Perekani was elected unopposed yo Ward 17 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected unopposed to Ward 17 Chaminuka RDC. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]