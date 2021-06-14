Difference between revisions of "Mucheke High School"

Pindula

'''Mucheke High School''' is in [[Masvingo]], [[Masvingo Province]].
  
[[File:Mucheke.jpg|thumb|Mucheke High School badge]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 039 262 630, 039262738, 039265533, 039262630. <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.muchekehighschool.in.net/ <br/>
  
 
Mucheke High School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province.

Mucheke High School badge

Location

Address: Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St.
Telephone: 039 262 630, 039262738, 039265533, 039262630.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.muchekehighschool.in.net/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

