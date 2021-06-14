Difference between revisions of "Mucheke High School"

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

'''Address:''' Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]].

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Mucheke High School''' is in [[Masvingo]] , [[Masvingo Province]].

Mucheke High School badge

Location

Address: Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St.

Telephone: 039 262 630, 039262738, 039265533, 039262630.

Cell:

Email:

Web: http://www.muchekehighschool.in.net/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information