Difference between revisions of "Mucheke High School"

Latest revision as of 08:37, 14 June 2021
Mucheke High School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St.
Telephone: 039 262 630, 039262738, 039265533, 039262630.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.muchekehighschool.in.net/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.