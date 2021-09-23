Difference between revisions of "Mucheke High School"
'''Mucheke High School''' is in [[Masvingo]], [[Masvingo Province]].
'''Mucheke High School''' is in [[Masvingo]], [[Masvingo Province]].
[[File:Mucheke.jpg|thumb|Mucheke High School badge]]
[[File:Mucheke.jpg|thumb|Mucheke High School badge]]
Mucheke High School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province.
Location
Address: Cnr Chiedza and Zimuto St.
Telephone: 039 262 630, 039262738, 039265533, 039262630.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.muchekehighschool.in.net/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.