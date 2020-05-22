Difference between revisions of "Mudiwa Hood"
TendaiMoyo
Revision as of 15:49, 22 May 2020
|Musician
Mudiwa Hood
Mudiwa Mtandwa Image Via: Mudiwa Hood Facebook Profile
|Born
|Mudiwa Mtandwa
July 24, 1985
Harare
|Residence
|Borrowdale Brook
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Nyazura High School, Africa University
|Occupation
|Years active
|2005 - present
|Known for
|Hip Hop Music
|Notable work
|I’m Slaying
|Home town
|Borrowdale Brooke
|Television
|The Deception
|Partner(s)
|Karen King
|Relatives
|2 brothers: Wanisai Tendai Mtandwa and Terrance Mtandwa; 1 sister: Shupikai Mtandwa
Mudiwa Hood is a sensational Zimbabwean gospel Hip Hop artist who rose to fame with his hit songs such as "Ndaita mari" and "Anhu acho tisu". He is one of the big names in the local music genre that have popularised gospel hip-hop in Zimbabwe.
Contents
Background
Mudiwa Hood's real name is Mudiwa Mtandwa and is the last born in a family of four. He was born on the 24th of July in 1985.[1] His other siblings are Shupikai Mtandwa, Terrance Mtandwa and Wanisai Tendai Mtandwa who is also a musician.[1] The name Mtandwa was adopted by his grandfather after he had divorced his wife on racial grounds.[1] He is engaged to Karen Molly King.[1]
Education
He did his secondary education at Nyazura High School.[2] He studied MBA at Africa University and graduated with a first class degree.[1]
Music career
Discography
- Mudiwa Ndinokuda - 2005
- When I do what I do - 2006
- Jesu Anodadisa - 2008
- Magnet - 2011
- Mwana Wamambo (2015)
Picture Gallery
Videos
Mentorship and Inspiration
Mudiwa claim s that his , music is inspired by Prophet Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy. In 2013, soon after bagging three awards from the ZimHipHop Awards, Mudiwa given a splashy Kompressor as a gift for his outstanding work in spreading the gospel through music.[3] In some of his songs, Mudiwa also pays tribute leader of United Family Interdenominational Church Emmanuel Makandiwa.
Awards
ZimHipHop Awards 2014
Acting career
In 2014, Mudiwa featured in a local Christian movie called Deception. The movie was produced by Eagle Eye Movie Productions[6]
Endorsement Deals
Besides his music career, Mudiwa is also brand ambassador for:
Controversy
Controversy with Stunner
In 2015, Mudiwa was involved in a controversy with rapper Stunner of the "Godo" fame. The two artists are said go have been working with one producer named Craig Bone and they ended up producing a song called "Vane godo vandikonewa" with the same title and same bit. It was not clear who the owner of the song was.[7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 S. Charumbira, Mudiwa, a preacher who happens to rap,The Standard, published:17 Nov 2013, retrieved:29 Jun 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , The Truth About: Mudiwa,New Zimbabwe, published:9 Sep 2012,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Uebert Angel donates Mercedes to Musician,Nehanda Radio, published: 10 Jan 2013,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Mudiwa Hood Scoops Prestigious ZimHipHopAward,ZimEye, published:20 Dec 2014,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Mudiwa dominates Hip Hop awards,New Zimbabwe, published:16 Dec 2013,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , [1],Mudiwa Facebook Page, published:23 Oct 2014,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ T, Zimoyo, Stunner, Mudiwa, Clash,The Herald, published:9 Jun 2015,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"