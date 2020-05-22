Mudiwa Hood is a sensational Zimbabwean gospel Hip Hop artist who rose to fame with his hit songs such as "Ndaita mari" and "Anhu acho tisu". He is one of the big names in the local music genre that have popularised gospel hip-hop in Zimbabwe.

Background

Mudiwa Hood's real name is Mudiwa Mtandwa and is the last born in a family of four. He was born on the 24th of July in 1985.[1] His other siblings are Shupikai Mtandwa, Terrance Mtandwa and Wanisai Tendai Mtandwa who is also a musician.[1] The name Mtandwa was adopted by his grandfather after he had divorced his wife on racial grounds.[1] He is engaged to Karen Molly King.[1]

Education

He did his secondary education at Nyazura High School.[2] He studied MBA at Africa University and graduated with a first class degree.[1]

Music career

Discography

Mudiwa Ndinokuda - 2005

When I do what I do - 2006

Jesu Anodadisa - 2008

Magnet - 2011

Mwana Wamambo (2015)

Picture Gallery



Mudiwa with Nox Guni

Mudiwa and Trevor Dongo



Videos

Mudiwa Hood on the Shift Campus

Mudiwa Hood Ft. KindahQuet

Mudiwa Hood - Coming Out

Mudiwa Hood feat Craig Bone Anhu Acho Tisu

GGB ft Mudiwa & Yung Karville- Zvaakufaya

Mentorship and Inspiration

Mudiwa claim s that his , music is inspired by Prophet Prophet Uebert Angel of Spirit Embassy. In 2013, soon after bagging three awards from the ZimHipHop Awards, Mudiwa given a splashy Kompressor as a gift for his outstanding work in spreading the gospel through music.[3] In some of his songs, Mudiwa also pays tribute leader of United Family Interdenominational Church Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Awards

Song of the Year Award [4]

Best Video

People's Choice Award.[5]

Acting career

In 2014, Mudiwa featured in a local Christian movie called Deception. The movie was produced by Eagle Eye Movie Productions[6]

Endorsement Deals

Besides his music career, Mudiwa is also brand ambassador for:

Controversy

Controversy with Stunner

In 2015, Mudiwa was involved in a controversy with rapper Stunner of the "Godo" fame. The two artists are said go have been working with one producer named Craig Bone and they ended up producing a song called "Vane godo vandikonewa" with the same title and same bit. It was not clear who the owner of the song was.[7]



