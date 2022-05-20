The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa. <br/>

Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.





Administration

