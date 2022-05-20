Pindula

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Abraham Kabasa]] of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
* [[Justin Chibundu Gutuza]] of UANC - 1 726 votes.
* [[Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi]] of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
* [[Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura]] of [[ZANU]] - 101 votes.
The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].
Mudzi


Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.


Administration

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.


