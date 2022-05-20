Pindula

Mudzi


Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.


Administration

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.

