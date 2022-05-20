Difference between revisions of "Mudzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 91:
|Line 91:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=, ,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 08:38, 20 May 2022
Mudzi
Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
Administration
Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Abraham Kabasa of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
- Justin Chibundu Gutuza of UANC - 1 726 votes.
- Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
- Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura of ZANU - 101 votes.
The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.