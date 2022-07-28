The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].

Administration

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

Bainos Mupezeni of Zanu PF, Unopposed

