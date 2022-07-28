Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mudzi"

Page Discussion
 
Line 77: Line 77:
  
 
'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
 
'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
 
  
 
==Administration==
 
==Administration==
Line 87: Line 86:
 
* [[Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi]] of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
 
* [[Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi]] of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
 
* [[Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura]] of [[ZANU]] - 101 votes.
 
* [[Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura]] of [[ZANU]] - 101 votes.
 +
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Bainos Mupezeni]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
  
 
The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].
 
The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].
Line 98: Line 100:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 08:57, 28 July 2022

Mudzi


Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

Administration

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi returned to Parliament:

The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mudzi&oldid=119245"