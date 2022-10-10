Difference between revisions of "Mudzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 78:
|Line 78:
'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].
|−
==
|+
====
|−
Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa. <br/>
|+
Mudzi
|+
|+
|+
District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa. <br/>
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|Line 89:
|Line 92:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Bainos Mupezeni]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
* [[Bainos Mupezeni]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
|+
The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].
The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].
|+
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 100:
|Line 107:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 12:04, 10 October 2022
Mudzi
Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
Infrastructure
ZNA 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi.
Government
Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Abraham Kabasa of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
- Justin Chibundu Gutuza of UANC - 1 726 votes.
- Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
- Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura of ZANU - 101 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Bainos Mupezeni of Zanu PF, Unopposed
The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.