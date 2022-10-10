The '''Mudzi''' local government is [[Mudzi RDC]].

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Mudzi''' District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa. <br/>

[[ZNA]] 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi .

'''Mudzi District''' is a district of [[Mashonaland East Province]].

Infrastructure

ZNA 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi.

Government

Bainos Mupezeni of Zanu PF, Unopposed



