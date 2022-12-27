* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Daimurimi Mutasa]] of MDC–N with 267 votes or 1.75 percent,

* [[Mennard Ushe]] of MDC–T with 733 votes or 4.80 percent,

* [[Aqualinah Katsande]] of Zanu PF with 14 266 votes or 93.45 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Samson Chikandira]] of MDC–N with 158 votes or 0.98 percent,

* [[Milton Kanomukuyu]] of MDC–T with 400 votes or 2.47 percent,

* [[Eric Navaya]] of Zanu PF with 7 742 votes or 47.85 percent,

* [[Jonathan Samukange]] of Independent with 7 879 votes or 48.70 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

* [[Jimmy Jombo Charowa]] of MDC–N with 501 votes or 2.73 percent,

* [[Anyway Mupanduki]] of MDC–T with 1 857 votes or 10.12 percent,

* [[Newten Kachepa]] of Zanu PF with 15 997 votes or 87.15 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

Infrastructure

ZNA 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi.

Government

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.



The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.