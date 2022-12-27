Difference between revisions of "Mudzi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 92:
|Line 92:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mudzi''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Bainos Mupezeni]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
* [[Bainos Mupezeni]] of Zanu PF, Unopposed
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 09:28, 27 December 2022
Mudzi
Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
Infrastructure
ZNA 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi.
Government
Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Abraham Kabasa of Zanu PF - 30 290 votes.
- Justin Chibundu Gutuza of UANC - 1 726 votes.
- Nicholas Mtero Mhlambi of PF-ZAPU - 267 votes.
- Tennyson Tennis Shereni Magura of ZANU - 101 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi returned to Parliament:
- Bainos Mupezeni of Zanu PF, Unopposed
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi North returned to Parliament:
- Newten Kachepa of Zanu PF with 15 997 votes or 87.15 percent,
- Anyway Mupanduki of MDC–T with 1 857 votes or 10.12 percent,
- Jimmy Jombo Charowa of MDC–N with 501 votes or 2.73 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 18 355 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi South returned to Parliament:
- Jonathan Samukange of Independent with 7 879 votes or 48.70 percent,
- Eric Navaya of Zanu PF with 7 742 votes or 47.85 percent,
- Milton Kanomukuyu of MDC–T with 400 votes or 2.47 percent,
- Samson Chikandira of MDC–N with 158 votes or 0.98 percent,
Total 16 179 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi West returned to Parliament:
- Aqualinah Katsande of Zanu PF with 14 266 votes or 93.45 percent,
- Mennard Ushe of MDC–T with 733 votes or 4.80 percent,
- Daimurimi Mutasa of MDC–N with 267 votes or 1.75 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 15 266 votes
The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.