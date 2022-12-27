Pindula

Mudzi


Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.

Infrastructure

ZNA 2 Brigade, 2.3 Inf. Bn. is based at Mudzi.

Government

Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mudzi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi returned to Parliament:


In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi North returned to Parliament:

Total 18 355 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi South returned to Parliament:

Total 16 179 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi West returned to Parliament:

Total 15 266 votes


The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.

