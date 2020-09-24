Difference between revisions of "Mudzi"
Mudzi
Mudzi District is a district of Mashonaland East Province.
Administration
Mudzi District had seventeen administrative wards formed into three parliamentary constituencies, and one designated growth centre at Kotwa.
The Mudzi local government is Mudzi RDC.