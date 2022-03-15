|description= Mudzidzi Wimbo was a Zimbabwean religious leader who led Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJeso. Mudzidzi Wimbo who was 96, died at Arundel Hospital on the 12th of July 2018. He is survived by two wives and 18 children.

Mudzidzi Wimbo was born Aaron Mhukuta Gomo.<ref name="Herald>Tendai Mugabe, [http://www.herald.co.zw/wimbo-speaks-out/ Wimbo speaks out], ''Herald'', published: August 18, 2015, retrieved: August 18, 2016</ref> Wimbo is also known as Mudzidzi Majinesta in his church.<ref name="Daily"/>He sons Gadjwet Gomo, Exnevia Gomo, Grashwence Gomo, Abenaishen Gomo, Zvadashe Gomo and daughters, Spentula Gomo.<ref name="ND">Everson Mushave, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2016/07/23/wimbos-daughters-weep-front-ministers/ Wimbo’s daughters weep in front of ministers], ''NewsDay'', published: July 23, 2016, retrieved: August 18, 2016</ref> Gomo was a polygamist and had four wives and his first wife's name was Enesia Mhukuta Gomo.<ref name="Standard">Richard Chidza, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2015/08/24/mapositori-power-struggles/ Mapositori power struggles], ''Standard'', published: August 24, 2015, retrieved: August 18, 2016</ref> The name of the fourth wife was named Jesta Mhukuta Gomo.<ref name="Sun">Tendai Chara, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/inside-madzibaba-wimbos-sect/ Inside Madzibaba Wimbo’s sect], ''Sunday Mail'', published: July 24, 2016, retrieved: August 18, 2016</ref>

Background

Life as a Religious Leader

Mudyiwa Dzangare from Chiweshe handed over the spiritual leadership of the church to Madzibaba Wimbo in 1987.[5]

Alleged Prophecies

Mugabe Prophecy

Wimbo is well-known for his prophesy in 1957 that independent Zimbabwe would be led by a man with the name of an angel, Gabriel, which came to pass when Mugabe became the first post-colonial leader in 1980.[6]

US Dollar Prophecy

A follower of Shepherd Chingwena told the Herald newspaper that in 2003 Wimbo prophesied that Zimbabwe would use the US dollar as its official currency,

In 2003, he prophesied that Zimbabwe will use the US dollar as its official currency, and in 1995 he said Gabriel was going to rule the whole of Africa. He further elaborated that he was not referring to Gabriel the angel, but the leader of Zimbabwe. We only realised the meaning of that prophecy when President Mugabe was appointed African Union chairperson.

[1]

Mujuru And Tsvangirai Prophecies

Chingwena further told the Herald that Wimbo had made a prophecy with regards to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Wimbo is alleged to have prophesied that Tsvangirai would not rule Zimbabwe,

Mudzidzi Wimbo prophesied about perennial droughts and that MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai would not rule Zimbabwe. Those are some of the prophecies he has made and he is not the kind of a man whom you can pressurise to say something. We are actually surprised to hear some people saying that he is being forced to make a prophecy on President Mugabe’s successor.

Wimbo also prophesied that Joice Mujuru would not rule the country,

He made several other prophesies apart from that one. For instance, prior to the expulsion of Joice Mujuru from Zanu-PF, he said the former VP was getting lost and that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by a female President.

[1]









Abduction Rumours

In August 2016, he released a recorded statement that he made to the police denying that he was abducted. Part of the statement read,

No one forced me to move from my homestead to the shrine where I am currently staying. I am staying here freely and was not kidnapped as alleged. Currently, I am staying at the shrine. I cannot currently go back home because there is disorder. I am not going to return to the Gomo Village again.

[1]

Politicians Who Have Visited His Shrine

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Error creating thumbnail: File missing Mnangagwa at Wimbo's Shrine

Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Mudzidzi Wimbo's shrine in October 2015. The Daily News reported that Wimbo told him that he needed much prayer and assistance if he wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as President. Speaking through an interpreter Wimbo said,

Anoda kubatsirwa anozvigona seiko ari ega. Handizive kuti ndoita zvipiko. Varikunditeera nditeverei nekuno. (He needs help. I don't know what I should do to help him.)

[2] Speaking on Mnangagwa's visit to the shrine, a follower of Wimbo's known as Chingwena said,

It is the church that invited VP Mnangagwa to officiate at the fundraising ceremony for the construction of our school. Prior to that, we invited Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere to officiate at the ground-breaking of the school and he came.

[1]

Saviour Kasukuwere

Saviour Kasukuwere also visited Majinesta's shrine prior to Mnangagwa's visit and planted two trees that wilted. According to Chingwena who spoke to the Herald, and said,

Prior to that, we invited Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere to officiate at the ground-breaking of the school and he came. Kasukuwere planted a tree at the site of the school and it wilted. He planted another one and it wilted again, but no one is writing about that in the papers or talking about that incident.

[1]