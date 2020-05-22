Difference between revisions of "Mudzingwa Bakare"
In July 2018, Mudzingwa Bakare was elected to Ward 29 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 670 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Makoni RDC with 670 votes, beating Mary Mayisiri of Zanu-PF with 354 votes, Biggy Ratandara, independent with 107 votes, Janet Muzhiki of PRC with 25 votes and Patrick Chingonza of FZC with 25 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
