Difference between revisions of "Mufakose"

*[[Mufakose 2 High School]]
* [[Mufakose 1 High School]]
*[[Mufakose 3 High School]]
* [[Mufakose 2 High School]]
* [[Mufakose 3 High School]]
  
 
Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

Prominent People From Mufakose

Schools in Mufakose

References

