'''Mufakose''' (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in [[Harare]]. The suburb is bordered by [[Warren Park]], [[Kuwadzana]], [[Crowborough]] North, [[Old Marimba Park Suburb]] and [[Budiriro]]. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

