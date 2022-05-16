Difference between revisions of "Mufakose"
==Prominent People From Mufakose==
==Prominent People From Mufakose==
Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.
Government
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Susan Matsunga of CCC won 4039 votes to win the Mufakose parliament seat. [1]
Prominent People From Mufakose
- Grace Mugabe - Former First Lady of Zimbabwe
- Russell Goreraza - Robert Mugabe's Step-Son
- Edgar Tekere - Zimbabwe Founding Fathers
- Cephas Msipa - Late Zanu-PF politician
- Terence Mukupe - Zanu-PF politician
- Tineyi Mawocha - prominent banker and hotelier
- Moses Chunga - Football Legend
- Joel Shambo - Football Legend
- Khama Billiat - Football Player
- Jeremiah Matibiri - International cricket umpire and coordinator of Catch Them Young Programme
- Mai_Titi - Comedian, Musician, Socialite
- Ti Gonzi - Hip Hop Rap Star
Schools in Mufakose
References
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022