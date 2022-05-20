In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mufakose returned to Parliament:

John Zhakata of Zanu PF - 36 875 votes.

Edward Stewart Mazaiwana of UANC - 4 136 votes.

Anthony Masawi of PF-ZAPU - 2 342 votes.

Prominent People From Mufakose

Schools in Mufakose