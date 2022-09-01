Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mufakose"

Page Discussion
 
Line 14: Line 14:
  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/  National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>
 
In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/  National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>
 +
 +
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Mufakose''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Susan Matsunga]] of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 4 039 votes,
 +
* [[Melvin Taurai Marembo]] of Zanu-PF with 1 128 votes,
 +
* [[Rodwell Shambamuto]] of MDC Alliance with 218 votes.
  
 
==Prominent People From Mufakose==
 
==Prominent People From Mufakose==

Latest revision as of 09:36, 1 September 2022

Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mufakose returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 308 votes or 55.17 %

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Susan Matsunga of CCC won 4039 votes to win the Mufakose parliament seat. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Prominent People From Mufakose

Schools in Mufakose

References

  1. National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mufakose&oldid=120006"