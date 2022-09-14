In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Susan Matsunga]] of [[CCC]] won 4039 votes to win the '''Mufakose''' [[parliament]] seat. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mufakose''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mufakose returned to Parliament:

John Zhakata of Zanu PF - 36 875 votes.

Edward Stewart Mazaiwana of UANC - 4 136 votes.

Anthony Masawi of PF-ZAPU - 2 342 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Patrick Marime of Zanu PF with 15 144 votes,

Everisto Ngwena of ZUM with 3 544 votes,

Edward Mazaiwana of UANC with 1 087.

Turnout - 20 308 votes or 55.17 %

Paurina Mpariwa of MDC with 15 233 votes,

Sabina Zvenando Thembani of Zanu PF with 3 965 votes,

Lovemore Chenai Moyo Mutete of UP with 350 votes.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Susan Matsunga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 4 039 votes,

Melvin Taurai Marembo of Zanu-PF with 1 128 votes,

Rodwell Shambamuto of MDC Alliance with 218 votes.

