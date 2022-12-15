Pindula

Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mufakose returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 308 votes or 55.17 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

  • Paurina Mpariwa of MDC–T with 5 797 votes or 66.97 percent,
  • Abraham Gwatidzo of Zanu PF with 1 873 votes or 21.64 percent,
  • Kapito Dobha of MDC–N with 543 votes or 6.27 percent,
  • 4 others with 443 votes or 5.12 percent.

Total 8 656 votes

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Susan Matsunga of CCC won 4039 votes to win the Mufakose parliament seat. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mufakose returned to Parliament:

Prominent People From Mufakose

Schools in Mufakose

References

  1. National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022
