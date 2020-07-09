Difference between revisions of "Mufakose"
Latest revision as of 19:14, 9 July 2020
Mufakose (Kwe MaSamaria) is the name of a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Crowborough North, Old Marimba Park Suburb and Budiriro. It is known by the nickname "Mfombi", which derived from its name. It is one of Harare's oldest suburbs.
Prominent People From Mufakose
- Grace Mugabe - Former First Lady of Zimbabwe
- Russell Goreraza - Robert Mugabe's Step-Son
- Edgar Tekere - Zimbabwe Founding Fathers
- Cephas Msipa - Late Zanu-PF politician
- Terence Mukupe - Zanu-PF politician
- Tineyi Mawocha - prominent banker and hotelier
- Moses Chunga - Football Legend
- Joel Shambo - Football Legend
- Khama Billiat - Football Player
- Jeremiah Matibiri - International cricket umpire and coordinator of Catch Them Young Programme
- Mai_Titi - Comedian, Musician, Socialite
- Ti Gonzi - Hip Hop Rap Star