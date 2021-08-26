Difference between revisions of "Mufakose 1 High School"
Mufakose 1 High School is in [Mufakose]], Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr Mupani Ave & Muriranyenze Rd, P O Box 22, Mufakose.
Telephone: 699 059, +263 4 292 2891.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebok- https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-1-high-school-385230131530575/
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
