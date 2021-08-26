Difference between revisions of "Mufakose 1 High School"
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebok- https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-1-high-school-385230131530575/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==School Grounds==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
Mufakose 1 High School is in Mufakose, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr Mupani Ave & Muriranyenze Rd, P O Box 22, Mufakose.
Telephone: 699 059, +263 4 292 2891.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://mufakose1.wixsite.com/mufakosehighschool/about Facebok- https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-1-high-school-385230131530575/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Mufakose High 1 was established in 1970 as a government School catering for Mufakose high density residential suburbs which had also been established in 1959-1962. The school Mottto is "Achieving academic and socio-cultural excellence through hard work. Mufakose 1 High is a co-education and a government school.It offers day-school facilities only.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
B.L Muridzo - Prinipal, 2008 - date (2021).
Events
Associations
