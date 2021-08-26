Mufakose 1 High School is in Mufakose, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Mufakose 1 celebrating

Location

(August 2021)

Address: Cnr Mupani Ave & Muriranyenze Rd, P O Box 22, Mufakose.

Telephone: 699 059, +263 4 292 2891.

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://mufakose1.wixsite.com/mufakosehighschool/about Facebok- https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-1-high-school-385230131530575/



History

Mufakose High 1 was established in 1970 as a government School catering for Mufakose high density residential suburbs which had also been established in 1959-1962. The school Mottto is "Achieving academic and socio-cultural excellence through hard work. Mufakose 1 High is a co-education and a government school.It offers day-school facilities only.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

B.L Muridzo - Prinipal, 2008 - date (2021).





Events

Associations

Other information