Famous names associated with the school.

Ramson Zhuwawo - Zimbabwe national team football player, played for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from 2010 to 2013

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]].

'''Mufakose 2 High School''' is in [[Mufakose]], on the western side of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] . It was set up in '''1982'''. It has also been variously called Mufakose Number 2 High, or Mufakose High 2.

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 29 Mutsangidzi Rd, Mufakose, PO Box 26, Harare.

Telephone: 04698330, 04698020, 042920028, 042900377.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-2-High-255545701846784/



History

Mufakose 2 High School was established in 1982.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Ramson Zhuwawo - Zimbabwe national team football player, played for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from 2010 to 2013 Royland Magwira - best athlete 2001, from Nyati House.

Other information

Further Reading

