Difference between revisions of "Mufakose 2 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
* [[Ramson Zhuwawo]] - football player, played national team and for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from '''2010''' to '''2013'''
* [[Ramson Zhuwawo]] - football player, played national team and for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from '''2010''' to '''2013'''
* [[Royland Magwira]] - best athlete 2001, from Nyati House.
* [[Royland Magwira]] - best athlete 2001, from Nyati House.
|−
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
Latest revision as of 08:31, 26 August 2021
Mufakose 2 High School is in Mufakose, on the western side of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was set up in 1982. It has also been variously called Mufakose Number 2 High, or Mufakose High 2.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 29 Mutsangidzi Rd, Mufakose, PO Box 26, Harare.
Telephone: 04698330, 04698020, 042920028, 042900377.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-2-High-255545701846784/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Mufakose 2 High School was established in 1982.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni include:
- Ramson Zhuwawo - football player, played national team and for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from 2010 to 2013
- Royland Magwira - best athlete 2001, from Nyati House.
- Taurai Mangwiro - football player, played for Dynamos Football Club and U20 technical team that won the 2008 U20 COSAFA championship. Coach (2021) for Triangle United Football Club.