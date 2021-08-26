* [[Taurai Mangwiro]] - football player, played for Dynamos Football Club and U20 technical team that won the '''2008''' U20 COSAFA championship. Coach ('''2021''') for Triangle United Football Club.

* [[Ramson Zhuwawo]] - football player, played national team and for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from '''2010''' to '''2013'''

Mufakose 2 High School is in Mufakose, on the western side of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was set up in 1982. It has also been variously called Mufakose Number 2 High, or Mufakose High 2.

Mufakose 2 logo

Location

(August 2021)

Address: 29 Mutsangidzi Rd, Mufakose, PO Box 26, Harare.

Telephone: 04698330, 04698020, 042920028, 042900377.

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-2-High-255545701846784/



History

Mufakose 2 High School was established in 1982.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Notable alumni include:

Ramson Zhuwawo - football player, played national team and for AmaZulu F.C. in South Africa from 2010 to 2013

to Royland Magwira - best athlete 2001, from Nyati House.

Taurai Mangwiro - football player, played for Dynamos Football Club and U20 technical team that won the 2008 U20 COSAFA championship. Coach (2021) for Triangle United Football Club.

Other information