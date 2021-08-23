Difference between revisions of "Mufakose 3 High School"
'''Mufakose 3 High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Mufakose 3 High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
('''August 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 14:19, 23 August 2021
Mufakose 3 High School is in Mufakose, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Mufakose 3 Secondary, 53 Murungu, PO Box 35, Mufakose, Harare.
Telephone: 698021
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Former students, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-3-High-School-Former-Students-193682840653502/