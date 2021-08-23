Pindula

'''Mufakose 3 High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Mufakose 3 High School''' is in [[Mufakose]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
Mufakose 3 High School is in Mufakose, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: Mufakose 3 Secondary, 53 Murungu, PO Box 35, Mufakose, Harare.
Telephone: 698021
Cell:
Email:
Web:


To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Former students, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mufakose-3-High-School-Former-Students-193682840653502/

Other information

Further Reading

