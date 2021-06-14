Mufudzi Chambuka is a Zimbabwean born Community Mental Healthcare professional based in the United Kingdom.

Mufudzi Chambuka married dancer Beverly Sibanda on 23 January 2020 after he paid lobola to her family. The two had a court wedding that was presided by Harare Provincial magistrate Joy Chikodzore. According to her manager Hapaguti Mapimhidze Bev and Chambuka had dated for a while and would chat over the phone before they decided to get married.[1]

Cheating Allegations

In June 2021, after an initial denial her marriage was under threat Beverly Sibanda released images of chats between her husband and his lover. The screenshots of Mufudzi Chambuka's chats with his alleged lover came barely a week after Sibanda said all was well in her marriage despite a prior controversial post insinuating her husband was unfaithful.

Beverly Sibanda had claimed the post was a mere marketing gimmick for her skin cream business and there was no need for people to read much into it.[2] Below are the screenshots of Chambuka's conversations with his alleged lover:

Chambuka Mufudzi's alleged chats with lover

Screenshot of Chambuka Mufudzi's chat with alleged lover

Chambuka's chats with a woman identified as Pearl

Chambuka's chats with a woman identified as Kim

Chambuka's chats with Vimbikai

Chambuka's chats with Edna

Chambuka's chats with Samantha

In a video of an interview with Mai Titi, Beverly Sibanda said Mufudzi Chambuka was an abusive, womanising control freak who was juggling 50 women at one time.

She said he always accused her of cheating on him and yet he was the one wooing women on Facebook. She said Chambuka was sending the women money while she struggled in Zimbabwe. She said she was financially dependent on him ever since Covid-19 hit but he had not paid rentals for two months.

Beverly Sibanda said she wanted to divorce her husband and was ready to file divorce papers. She accused Chambuka of lying to her from the start, telling her that he had only two children when, in fact, he had five with different women.

She said she was keen to join her husband in the United Kingdom when he married her but he never submitted the visa papers.[3]

Watch the video of Beverly Sibanda's interview with Mai TT below:

Beverly Sibanda's bedroom secrets exposed by Mai tt





Political Aspirations

Mufudzi Chambuka announced his intention to run for the Harare Central legislator as a ZPP candidate.[4]