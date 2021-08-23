Muguta Seconday School Steals the Show at JAZ 2015 Company of the year Competition - https : //www.youtube . com/watch?v = UBmMfx7J1q0

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Muguta Secondary School''' is in [[Epworth]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] .

Muguta Secondary School is in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: 314 Muguta Extension, Epworth.

Telephone: 042900265

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook -



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Muguta Seconday School Steals the Show at JAZ 2015 Company of the year Competition - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBmMfx7J1q0