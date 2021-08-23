Pindula

Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
+
'''Mukai Secondary School''' (or High School) is in Highfield, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
 +
Line 38: Line 43:
  
  
Mukai Secondary School (or High School) is in Highfield, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 7311 251 St, Highfield, PO Box DH 32, Harare.
Telephone: 061 1564, 04611564, 042920920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mukai.ac.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mukaihighschool/


To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

Further Reading

