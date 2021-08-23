Difference between revisions of "Mukai Secondary School"
'''Mukai Secondary School''' (or High School) is in Highfield, [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
Mukai Secondary School (or High School) is in Highfield, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 7311 251 St, Highfield, PO Box DH 32, Harare.
Telephone: 061 1564, 04611564, 042920920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mukai.ac.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mukaihighschool/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.