Famous names associated with the school:
 
Famous names associated with the school:
 
* [[Lamont Chitepo]] - musician
 
* [[Lamont Chitepo]] - musician
Famous names associated with the school.
* [[DJ Mbale]] - DJ
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==

Mukai Secondary School (or High School) is in Highfield, Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Mukai High School sign

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 7311 251 St, Highfield, PO Box DH 32, Harare.
Telephone: 061 1564, 04611564, 042920920.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mukai.ac.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mukaihighschool/


History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school:

Other information

Further Reading

