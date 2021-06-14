'''Mukaro High School''' is in [[Gutu]], [[Masvingo Province]] . It is a girl's boarding school, part of a cluster of Catholic Mission schools at Mukaro Mission .





Mukaro High School is in Gutu, Masvingo Province. It is a girl's boarding school, part of a cluster of Catholic Mission schools at Mukaro Mission.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Private Bag 952, Gutu.

Telephone: 0302709

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Mukaro-Girls-High-140836295969229/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Father Otto Hubman, Bethlehem Mission Society (SMB), founded Mukaro Mission in 1945. Located in Gutu, Masvingo (formerly Fort Victoria) Province, it was the first mission established by SMB in Southern Rhodesia. Father Hubman was still at the mission as of 2001.

Under the Masvingo Diocese, Mukaro presently consists of the Mukaro High School (a girls boarding school); Mukaro Primary School; St. Kizito Minor Seminary; a Sister’s convent operated by the Sisters of the Holy Cross; a “Fathers’ House” for priests; church and the Mukaro clinic.

In 2012, approximately 700 Mukaro High School students demonstrated against the lack of water and poor living conditions by leaving class and walking 15km to the Gutu District Education Office. The Diocese shut down the school in 2016 due to the continued presence of two teachers that it believed were responsible for organizing the demonstration.

<ref name="Roman Catholic Church: Mukaro Mission"> Roman Catholic Church: Mukaro Mission, rhodesianstudycircle, Published: Not stated, Retrieved: 14 June 2021

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Mukaro High School head dies, ZW News, 19 December 2020. Mukaro High School head Pauline Dzapasi has died. https://zwnews.com/breaking-mukaro-high-school-head-dies/





Articles You Might Like Zimsec

Zimsec

Lazarus Dokora

















References

</references>