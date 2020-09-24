Panganayi Hare

Mukoma Panga is a Zimbabwean corporate lawyer, farmer and musician. As a music promoter he behind the collaboration between Beatar Mangethe and Alick Macheso.

Background

Born Panganayi Hare in Rusape, the talented musician started off as a music fan and then promoter. Besides being a lawyer and musician, he is also a farmer and runs some businesses and he thinks as artistes they should do projects that sustain them in times of pandemicss such as Coronavirus.

Career

After years of penning his own songs, he then decided to entered into the studio to record own songs. His 2018 debut album Mbuya Yehwiza was a huge success which earned him two nominations in the ZIMA and NAMA awards ceremonies. He also made it in the top three of the end of year Radio Zimbabwe Cola Top 50, a rare feat for an artiste who is a new-comer.[1]

Mukoma Panga released a musical video titled Chibhakera which starred versatile entertainer, Freddy 'Kapfupi' Manjalima alongside his wife Mai Nga. The video, which denounces domestic violence, was released on Youtube among other social media platforms where it was trending well.

During the lockdown he indicated that he would release his second album titled Pfimbi Yegudo soon after releasing a single track, Chibhakera, addressing issues that affect couples. Hare has worked with a number of musicians including Alick Macheso, the late Simon Chimbetu, the late Tongai Moyo, the late Cephas Mashakada, Sulumani Chimbetu, the late Oliver Mtukudzi, and the late Beatar Mangethe as a music promoter, and was behind the collaboration between Mangethe and Macheso.[2]

Awards

His first project Mbuva yehwiza saw the musician making it to the Nama and Zima nomination list and it featured Sungura ace Somandla Ndebele.

